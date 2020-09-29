A Terrific Tuesday in the 80’s! -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

The beautiful weather will continue today with more sunshine and a nice warm-up! Dress in layers with 40’s out the door this morning. The sun will heat things up quickly today with low 80’s by afternoon.

With a ridge of high pressure in place for the rest of the week, the quiet and sunny weather will last heading into October! Look for low 80’s the rest of the week. We could even see highs in the mid 80’s by Saturday. The Climate Prediction Center keeps these above average temperatures even for next week!