‘A tireless advocate for kids’: Colleagues mourn loss of Shriners pediatrician killed during windstorm

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Shriners

SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman tragically killed during Wednesday’s windstorm has been identified as Dr. Melanie Sanborn, a pediatrician and hospitalist beloved by many at Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane.

Dr. Sanborn, 42, was killed when a tree, uprooted by the wind, struck her car on the South Hill.

A representative for Shriners said Dr. Sanborn joined the medical staff in 2015. She provided care for children undergoing surgery and also personally managed the specialty clinics for children living with osteogenesis imperfecta and muscular dystrophy.

“Melanie was a tireless advocate for kids and beloved by her patients,” said Dr. Glen Baird, Chief of Staff at Shriners. “Her loss to our staff, patients and families will be felt for some time.”

