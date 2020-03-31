A tornado likely just touched down outside Richland, NWS says

RICHLAND, Wash. — A small tornado likely touched down outside Richland on Tuesday afternoon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Solomon.

Solomon said based on footage and other data, the tornado appears to have formed around 2:30 p.m. He said it looks like the tornado started just north of Richland and traveled east, crossing the Columbia River into Franklin County outside Pasco.

It’s not uncommon for funnel clouds and occasionally tornadoes to form around this time of year, but they are generally weak and rarely cause much damage, Solomon said.

Chamise Hartman, a Prosser resident, captured video of the weather event from the At Home parking lot off Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick.

