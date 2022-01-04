A Tri-Cities engineer is hard at work aboard a U.S. Navy warship

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: U.S. Navy

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Boasting a wealth of talented engineers and their families, the Tri-Cities are known for being home to some of the best and brightest minds. One of those individuals is using his skills to work on aircraft with the U.S. Navy.

Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Marco Torres, a Tri-Cities native, was photographed by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons while inspecting the machine gun of an F/A-18E Super Hornet.

That aircraft is assigned to the “Stingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, according to the Navy. It’s currently located in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).

Navy officials released the following context:

Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in U.S. 7th Fleet to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Torres’ contributions are essential to ensuring that all of the aircraft are fully functional and safe for the pilots that fly them as part of military operations domestically and internationally.

The Navy is working to bolster the fiber optic cables running along the ocean floor to ensure the world’s international phone and internet traffic, 95% of which is powered through these cables, can keep up and running.

