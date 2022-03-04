‘A very significant judgment:’ City of Kennewick to pay $400k+ in racial discrimination lawsuit

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A judge with the U.S. District Court in eastern Washington has ruled that the City of Kennewick must pay over $400,000 dollars in an order of civil judgment to former fire chief Vincent Beasley who sued on racial discrimination claims in January.

According to Beth Bloom, Beasley’s managing attorney, the judgment is “very significant” and “a resounding victory.”

“It’s a strong signal to the city that it must immediately cease the discriminatory practices,” Bloom said. “It’s an opportunity for the city to learn from its mistakes.”

Currently, the city is ordered to pay $400,001 dollars plus reasonable attorney’s fees and costs — an amount that is not yet disclosed.

Bloom added that it’s important to note the outcome isn’t an acceptance of a settlement offer, where parties agree to resolve their differences for a monetary amount.

For Beasley, even though he’s happy with the result, it’s just the beginning.

“This case was all about bringing about change and awareness and until we do that this case is not done,” Beasley said.

Beasley, who became fire chief after 32 years working for the Kennewick Fire Department, said he hopes to see more minorities in the workforce.

“The change should reflect the community,” Beasley said. “This needs to be taken seriously and not just pushed on the backburner.”

Despite the financial winnings, Beasley noted that it’s “not about the dollar amount.”

“A lot of people may believe that this was a reaction to being terminated. Absolutely it was not,” Beasley said. “This lawsuit was never about just Vince Beasley. This lawsuit was nearly a 40-year journey that I’ve been attempting to bring about change and I still haven’t seen it to this day.”

Instead, he’s focusing on what this means for future generations.

“I have cracked the door, however, there’s a lot of resistance. It’s going to take all of us to push that door open,” Beasley said. “I hope it encourages others to speak up when it’s appropriate. If there’s an injustice that’s occurring, they should have the courage and ability to speak up and be heard to bring about change.”

Beasley said he also hopes the city will start basing its foundation on a “meritocracy.”

“It shouldn’t be the tint or the color of one’s skin to determine the elevation or altitude one can reach,” Beasley said. “We need to have a level playing field so that all can compete on the same merits.”

A statement from the city reads:

“The City of Kennewick’s offer of judgment has been accepted. This result has allowed the City to resolve the matter efficiently and to limit costs to our residents, and to keep City staff engaged in serving the community rather than defending this litigation. As we put this matter to rest, we note that the City’s position at the time of Chief Beasley’s resignation in September 2019 has not changed.”

“I would like to emphasize that the City’s position remains that Mr. Beasley effectively resigned his position and was not fired as he has portrayed in public statements.”

