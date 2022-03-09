A Walla Walla man is dead after driving into oncoming traffic on SR 12
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A Walla Walla man is dead after he crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle traveling Eastbound on State Route 12 around 9:12 p.m. Tuesday, March 8th, according to the Washington State Patrol.
WSP stated in a press release that 30-year-old Adrian Torres from Walla Walla died at the scene. WSP said Torres was driving Westbound on SR 12 approaching Smith Road, two miles east of Walla Walla City limits, and crossed over the line and hit a 49-year-old Matthew Richerzhagen from Waitsburg.
WSP said Richerzhagen was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center; there is still no word on his condition.
WSP also said Torres was not wearing a seatbelt, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.
WSP is still investigating.
