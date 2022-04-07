A warm and nice Thursday is on the way, with a windy and cool weekend on deck – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Wednesday evening.

We should have a calm, partly cloudy evening with lows just above the freezing mark. Your Thursday will be warm and sunny with highs in the lower 70’s to upper 60’s.

Winds will pick back up again for your weekend, with cooler temperatures. Sustained winds between 15 to 25 mph are expected Friday and Saturday, with highs dipping into the mid-50’s by Saturday.

Next week will be chilly with highs below the average for this time of year.

Our best chance of showers is Monday morning.

Have a great night!

-Jason

