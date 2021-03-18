A warm Thursday with afternoon downpours -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

Changes are ahead today with a cold front moving through the Pacific Northwest. It’s a dry start out the door with more clouds working into the area. Temperatures are starting off in the 30’s, but we will see a big warm-up ahead of the front with highs this afternoon in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees. Take your umbrella with you today with rain showers possible around lunchtime into the afternoon. A few heavy downpours can’t be ruled out!

The wind will also increase with this front. Turning breezy today especially along the foothills of the Blues with gusts up to 25 MPH. Most areas will see the winds tonight into Friday. And staying breezy on Saturday with gusts at times up to 30 MPH.

Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning we could see a slight chance of a stray shower. Most of the weekend will feature a lot of dry time with sunshine returning. It will be cooler this weekend with highs back into the upper 50’s. And we can’t forget spring arriving this Saturday at 2:37AM!