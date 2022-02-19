A warm weekend is on the way with inches of snow in the mountains, and a return to winter temperatures to start next week – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Welcome to the weekend!

After a fantastic Friday, we are getting some changes quickly this weekend.

Inches of snow are expected in the Cascades and the Blues starting Saturday afternoon until early on Monday. Be very careful if you’re driving over the passes.

Our areas will remain warm for the weekend, with winds picking up to 10 to 20mph. Scattered showers are possible on Sunday.

Much cooler to start our next work week, with mid to lower 30’s on Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

-Jason

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.