A week of unprecedented heat (105° to 114°) starts Friday, take steps to prepare now – Jason

Take precautions for the heat sooner than later!

Jason Valentine by Jason Valentine















Summer just started this week, but it already is the dog days of the season with an unprecedented heat wave coming to our region starting Friday at 2 p.m. until Thursday evening at least.

This morning the National Weather Service upgraded the advisory to an Excessive Heat Warning. A heat warning doesn’t go any higher. From Ellensburg to Pendleton, expect highs between 105° to 114° between Friday and Thursday.

Many all-time records are going to fall in the upcoming week. Yakima should easily cruise by their record of 110° by Sunday or Monday. The Tri-Cities may fall short of their 115°.

Make sure to plan ahead and take precautions for this week-long heat wave.

Be safe everyone! – Jason

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Summer Scorcher: Excessive Heat Watch Friday-Tuesday

Tri-Cities, Mid-Columbia area –

...DANGEROUS HEAT EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEKEND AND INTO NEXT WEEK... A strong high pressure system will build over the Pacific Northwest through the weekend and into next week. Sinking air under the high pressure will result in very hot temperatures and the potential for record highs from Saturday into next week for most areas. ORZ044-WAZ028-251200- /O.UPG.KPDT.EH.A.0001.210625T2100Z-210701T0300Z/ /O.NEW.KPDT.EH.W.0001.210625T2100Z-210702T0300Z/ Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon-Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Boardman, Hermiston, Ione, Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 900 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 108 to 114 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is some possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave.

Yakima Valley area-

...DANGEROUS HEAT EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEKEND AND INTO NEXT WEEK... A strong high pressure system will build over the Pacific Northwest through the weekend and into next week. Sinking air under the high pressure will result in very hot temperatures and the potential for record highs from Saturday into next week for most areas. ORZ041-507-508-510-511-WAZ024-026-027-029-251200- /O.UPG.KPDT.EH.A.0001.210625T2100Z-210701T0300Z/ /O.NEW.KPDT.EH.W.0001.210625T2100Z-210702T0300Z/ Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon- Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon- Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon- North Central Oregon-Central Oregon- Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington-Kittitas Valley- Yakima Valley-Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Arlington, The Dalles, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Heppner, Condon, Fossil, Dufur, Maupin, Moro, Bend, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, White Salmon, Ellensburg, Thorp, Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 900 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 111 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is some possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Ellensburg area-

...DANGEROUS HEAT EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEKEND AND INTO NEXT WEEK... A strong high pressure system will build over the Pacific Northwest through the weekend and into next week. Sinking air under the high pressure will result in very hot temperatures and the potential for record highs from Saturday into next week for most areas. ORZ050-502-503-506-509-WAZ030-520-521-251200- /O.UPG.KPDT.EH.A.0001.210625T2100Z-210701T0300Z/ /O.NEW.KPDT.EH.W.0001.210625T2100Z-210702T0300Z/ Wallowa County-Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon- Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon-Ochoco-John Day Highlands- East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades-Northwest Blue Mountains- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Enterprise, Joseph, Wallowa, Meacham, Tollgate, Long Creek, North Powder, Ukiah, Brothers, Paulina, Prairie City, Seneca, La Pine, Sunriver, Ski Bluewood Resort, Appleton, Cle Elum, Cliffdell, Goldendale, and Bickleton 900 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 98 to 104 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Wallowa County, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Ochoco-John Day Highlands and East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is some possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Pendleton area-

...DANGEROUS HEAT EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEKEND AND INTO NEXT WEEK... A strong high pressure system will build over the Pacific Northwest through the weekend and into next week. Sinking air under the high pressure will result in very hot temperatures and the potential for record highs from Saturday into next week for most areas. ORZ041-507-508-510-511-WAZ024-026-027-029-251200- /O.UPG.KPDT.EH.A.0001.210625T2100Z-210701T0300Z/ /O.NEW.KPDT.EH.W.0001.210625T2100Z-210702T0300Z/ Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon- Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon- Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon- North Central Oregon-Central Oregon- Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington-Kittitas Valley- Yakima Valley-Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Arlington, The Dalles, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Heppner, Condon, Fossil, Dufur, Maupin, Moro, Bend, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, White Salmon, Ellensburg, Thorp, Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 900 AM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 111 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is some possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.