A wet start to the week -Kristin

Happy Monday!

As you wake up this morning, most areas locally are off to a dry start. Patchy fog has developed reducing visibility, so give yourself a little extra time heading to work. Our next system is already moving on shore of the Pacific Northwest. Most spots looking at plenty of cloud cover today with rain showers developing from the Yakima Valley and areas north. Everyone will see light rain showers moving in after 8PM tonight. Look for highs today in the low 40’s.

A Flood Watch is in place for the Cascades starting this evening through Wednesday evening. Snow levels will be rising tonight into Tuesday 5,000 to 6,000 feet. The rain on top of the latest snow pack will cause creeks and streams to rise.

More soggy weather is on tap Tuesday with steady rainfall out the door in the morning. Spotty rain showers will continue by afternoon with the wind at times gusting up to 25 MPH. Temperatures will be on the rise with afternoon highs in the low 50’s.

A shower will linger into early Wednesday before sunshine returns by afternoon. It will be another breezy day with gusts at times up to 35 MPH. And temperatures will stay mild in the low 50’s.

The wind will die down Thursday with cooler temperatures spilling back into the area. Look for upper 40’s Thursday, mid 40’s Friday and low 40’s over the weekend.