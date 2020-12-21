A Wind Advisory in effect Monday -Kristin

Happy Monday!

It’s the first day of winter and it’s feeling more like spring – dodging rain showers and looking at temperatures 20-25 degrees above average this afternoon! A warm front is lifting north across the area this morning with spotty light rain showers. By late morning into the early afternoon look for a little sunshine to return before a cold front moves through after 3PM today. Ahead of the front, we will see temperatures climbing into the low 60’s!

A Wind Advisory is in place from 1PM today until 4AM Tuesday with gusts at times 40 to 50 MPH. Make sure to secure those outdoor Christmas decorations!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the eastern slopes and Cascades from 4PM today until 4AM Tuesday with snow levels dropping behind the front. Accumulating snow will be possible with 6 to 10 inches expected above 2,000 feet. Watch out for areas of blowing snow which could reduce visibility!