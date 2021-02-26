A windy Friday with a shower chance -Kristin

Happy Friday!

The wind continues to howl out the door this morning. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the area unil 9PM tonight with gusts today 45 to 55 MPH. There are a few rain showers moving through the lower elevations this morning with temperatures in the upper 30’s and 40’s. Looking for peeks of sunshine to return today with highs climbing into the low 50’s. Keep an umbrella near-by with an isolated rain shower or two possible this afternoon and evening.

Heavy snow continues in the mountains with areas of blowing and drifting snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the Cascades and eastern slopes until 10PM tonight and for the northern Blues until 10AM Saturday. There will continue to be restrictions in our mountain passes through today, so check pass reports! Here are addtional snow amounts expected:

Cascades: 10 to 18 inches

Eastern slopes (below 2500 feet): 2 to 6 inches

Eastern slopes (above 2500 feet): 10 to 16 inches

Blues: 12 to 20 inches

Looking ahead to the weekend with a lot more sunshine and lighter winds! Look for highs in the low 50’s Saturday and upper 50’s Sunday. More quiet weather ahead for the first week of March with temperatures in the 50’s.