A windy start to the week with gusts up to 40 MPH -Kristin

Happy Monday!

Bundle up early this morning with temperatures down into the 20’s. Look for plenty of sunshine ahead today with a nice warm-up this afternoon into the low 60’s.

Those pesky winds will return today and stick around through Wednesday. It’s a calm start to the day, but look for increasing wind later this afternoon into the evening with gusts at times up to 25 MPH. A windy day is ahead on Tuesday with gusts up to 40 MPH. And one last day of wind on Wednesday with gusts up to 30 MPH.

Nothing but sunshine is expected all week with a big warm-up. Look for upper 60’s Wednesday and Thursday, 70’s Friday and Saturday and then into the low 80’s Sunday!