Flood Warning for spots, wind gusts up to 35 MPH -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

It’s a soggy start to the morning from the Tri-Cities and areas east into the foothills of the Blues. An upper level low centered over Idaho will continue to slowly work east today. The rain will clear up by lunchtime into the afternoon with a little sunshine returning. But, our winds will pick-up today with gusts at times up to 35 MPH. A Wind Advisory is in place for Kittitas County and areas north until 8 PM this evening – wind gusts up to 50 MPH possible. Look for highs this afternoon to climb into the low 70’s.

There is a Flood Warning in place for the foothills and the Blues through 9AM Thursday morning with 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Watch out for rivers, creeks and streams on the rise with minor flooding possible.

Keeping a stray shower for both Thursday and Friday afternoon with cooler temperatures in the 60’s. Looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend with sunshine returning on Saturday and warmer temperatures in the low 70’s. Staying dry on Sunday with a slight chance of a shower on Memorial Day. Temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 70’s, near 80 degrees Sunday and Monday.