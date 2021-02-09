A Winter Storm taking aim at the Pacific Northwest -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

Waking up this morning to a few snow flurries around the area. It won’t last long with some sunshine returning today. A little colder this afternoon with highs in the upper 30’s to near 40 degrees.

Keeping a close eye on a winter storm for the end of the week. There is still uncertainty with the track of this system, but the latest model trends have been taking the system a little father south with the heaviest snow into central Oregon.

A Winter Storm Watch is in place Thursday afternoon through Friday evening just to our south where 6 to 8 inches of snow will be possible.

Locally, most areas will pick up 1 to 3 inches of snow Thursday into Friday. Pendleton could see slightly higher amounts of 3 to 5 inches and Walla Walla could pick up 2 to 3 inches. The southern Washington Cascades into Oregon (including White Pass), could see up to a foot of snow. Along I-90 in the Cascades (Snoqualmie Pass) could pick up 3 to 5 inches of snow. Again, still uncertainty with the track, but one we are watching closely!

One thing we know for sure, the arctic air will be funneling into our area throughout the week. Each day temperatures continue to get colder with the coldest air arriving Thursday into Friday (highs only in the 20’s). With the wind turning blustery, wind chill values at times could drop below zero by early Friday morning!