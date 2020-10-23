A Winter Storm to impact the Pacific Northwest Friday -Kristin

A Winter storm is already impacting the Pacific Northwest this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the eastern slopes and the Blues from this morning until early Saturday morning. Snow is expected in the eastern slopes this morning before changing over to a rain/snow mix this afternoon with snow levels rising. At the lower elevations, chilly rain showers will develop after 9AM and continue through 3 or 4PM. A little drier by late afternoon with rain showers continuing in the mountains. With leftover moisture overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, we could see snow flurries even at the lower elevations.

Sunshine will return for most of the weekend, but temperatures will be around 20 degrees below average. Saturday will be a bit breezy with winds 15 to 25 MPH, so our wind chill will be in the 30’s during the afternoon. Sunday look for afternoon highs in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Sunshine will stick around next week with a gradual warm-up. Look for low 40’s Monday, low 50’s Tuesday and into the upper 50’s Wednesday.