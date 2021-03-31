A wonderful Wednesday with more sunshine! -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

It’s the last day of March, and it will be a beautiful afternoon! It’s another cold start with temperatures down into the 20’s out the door. Grab your sunglasses today with nothing but sunshine this afternoon. And warming up nicely with highs jumping into the mid to upper 60’s.

A weak front will move through the area on Thursday with a bit more wind returning. We could see gusts at times up to 25 MPH. No rain is expected with the front, and it will bring some warm temperatures by the afternoon with highs climbing into the low to mid 70’s.

Back into the upper 60’s Friday and also for this upcoming Easter weekend. Expect a few more clouds around the area both Saturday and Sunday. Our next rain chance arriving Monday into Tuesday of next week.