A wonderful Wednesday with more sunshine! -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

It’s a quiet and sunny start out the door with temperatures down into the 50’s. We will see a nice warm-up by afternoon with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

One more sunny day Thursday, before unsettled weather impacts the area for the weekend. Look for a dry start Friday with showers and thunderstorms developing by afternoon and evening. Spotty rain showers will stick around Saturday and Sunday with cooler temperatures in the low 70’s Saturday and near 70 degrees Sunday.