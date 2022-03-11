A Yakima high school hosts 400 cadets from Washington and Oregon for regional JROTC competition

Amanda Mason,
Posted:
by Amanda Mason
Cadets

YAKIMA, Wash. — 400 cadets from 14 JROTC programs in Washington and Oregon will compete in the Cascade Mountains Drill League Championship in Yakima. 

According to a recent press release, the competition is on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at East Valley High School located at 1900 Beaudry Rd., Yakima, WA. 

Competitions:

  • Air Rifle Marksmanship 
  • Civilian Marksmanship Program 600 Match consists of two prone, standing, and kneeling targets.
  • Drill (Marching) 
    • Color Guard – Four member team 
    • Unarmed Platoon Drill – 13 member team performing a sequence of movement 
    • Armed Exhibition Drill – IAED (individual) and DUED (two member team) 
  • Armed Platoon Drill – 13 member team with rifles performing a sequence of movements 
  • Physical Fitness Team – pushups, sit-ups, and one mile run 

After the competition, a press release said the event will end with an awards ceremony and trophy presentations. 

Competing Schools: 

  • Crook County High School, Prineville, OR – Navy JROTC 
  • East Valley High School, Yakima, WA – Army JROTC 
  • Kennewick High School, Kennewick, WA – Air Force JROTC 
  • Lebanon High School, Lebanon, OR – Army JROTC 
  • Medical Lake High School, Medical Lake, WA – Air Force JROTC 
  • Mountain View High School, Bend, OR – Navy JROTC 
  • Moses Lake High School, Moses Lake, WA – Air Force JROTC 
  • North Salem High School, Salem, OR – Army JROTC 
  • Redmond High School, Redmond, OR – Marine Corps JROTC 
  • Rogers High School, Spokane, WA – Air Force JROTC 
  • Sunnyside High School, Sunnyside, WA – Army JROTC 
  • University High School, Spokane Valley, WA – Army JROTC 
  • Walla Walla High School, Walla Walla, WA – Army JROTC 
  • West Valley High School, Yakima, WA – Army JROTC

UPCOMING AND RECENT EVENTS ON YAKTRINEWS.COM

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a Typo // Send us a News Tip