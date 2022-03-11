A Yakima high school hosts 400 cadets from Washington and Oregon for regional JROTC competition

by Amanda Mason

YAKIMA, Wash. — 400 cadets from 14 JROTC programs in Washington and Oregon will compete in the Cascade Mountains Drill League Championship in Yakima.

According to a recent press release, the competition is on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at East Valley High School located at 1900 Beaudry Rd., Yakima, WA.

Competitions:

Air Rifle Marksmanship

Civilian Marksmanship Program 600 Match consists of two prone, standing, and kneeling targets.

Drill (Marching) Color Guard – Four member team Unarmed Platoon Drill – 13 member team performing a sequence of movement Armed Exhibition Drill – IAED (individual) and DUED (two member team)

Armed Platoon Drill – 13 member team with rifles performing a sequence of movements

Physical Fitness Team – pushups, sit-ups, and one mile run

After the competition, a press release said the event will end with an awards ceremony and trophy presentations.

Competing Schools:

Crook County High School, Prineville, OR – Navy JROTC

East Valley High School, Yakima, WA – Army JROTC

Kennewick High School, Kennewick, WA – Air Force JROTC

Lebanon High School, Lebanon, OR – Army JROTC

Medical Lake High School, Medical Lake, WA – Air Force JROTC

Mountain View High School, Bend, OR – Navy JROTC

Moses Lake High School, Moses Lake, WA – Air Force JROTC

North Salem High School, Salem, OR – Army JROTC

Redmond High School, Redmond, OR – Marine Corps JROTC

Rogers High School, Spokane, WA – Air Force JROTC

Sunnyside High School, Sunnyside, WA – Army JROTC

University High School, Spokane Valley, WA – Army JROTC

Walla Walla High School, Walla Walla, WA – Army JROTC

West Valley High School, Yakima, WA – Army JROTC

