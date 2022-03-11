A Yakima high school hosts 400 cadets from Washington and Oregon for regional JROTC competition
YAKIMA, Wash. — 400 cadets from 14 JROTC programs in Washington and Oregon will compete in the Cascade Mountains Drill League Championship in Yakima.
According to a recent press release, the competition is on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at East Valley High School located at 1900 Beaudry Rd., Yakima, WA.
Competitions:
- Air Rifle Marksmanship
- Civilian Marksmanship Program 600 Match consists of two prone, standing, and kneeling targets.
- Drill (Marching)
- Color Guard – Four member team
- Unarmed Platoon Drill – 13 member team performing a sequence of movement
- Armed Exhibition Drill – IAED (individual) and DUED (two member team)
- Armed Platoon Drill – 13 member team with rifles performing a sequence of movements
- Physical Fitness Team – pushups, sit-ups, and one mile run
After the competition, a press release said the event will end with an awards ceremony and trophy presentations.
Competing Schools:
- Crook County High School, Prineville, OR – Navy JROTC
- East Valley High School, Yakima, WA – Army JROTC
- Kennewick High School, Kennewick, WA – Air Force JROTC
- Lebanon High School, Lebanon, OR – Army JROTC
- Medical Lake High School, Medical Lake, WA – Air Force JROTC
- Mountain View High School, Bend, OR – Navy JROTC
- Moses Lake High School, Moses Lake, WA – Air Force JROTC
- North Salem High School, Salem, OR – Army JROTC
- Redmond High School, Redmond, OR – Marine Corps JROTC
- Rogers High School, Spokane, WA – Air Force JROTC
- Sunnyside High School, Sunnyside, WA – Army JROTC
- University High School, Spokane Valley, WA – Army JROTC
- Walla Walla High School, Walla Walla, WA – Army JROTC
- West Valley High School, Yakima, WA – Army JROTC
