Abandoned Kennewick house severely damaged during overnight fire

by Dylan Carter

Image via Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Firefighters, police and emergency responders from across Benton County rushed to the scene of a single-family home that was fully involved in flames overnight on Thursday.

According to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, crews from the Kennewick and Richland Fire Departments were dispatched to a home on the 5600-block of W Metaline Ave around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, April 14.

Six minutes after being alerted, fire crews arrived to observe the home that was being consumed by flames. They suspected that the home was abandoned, and upon search, firefighters confirmed that no one occupied the structure.

Initially, fire crews focused on using water to suppress the fire from the exterior of the house. As they made progress, firefighters made access points into the attic so they could apply water from above. Still, the floorplan of the structure made it difficult to reach all of the areas impacted by the flames.

Roughly 24 minutes into the fire suppression efforts, Kennewick and Richland fire crews finally brought the situation under control.

They reported serious damage to the home, which is no longer able to be occupied. At the time of this publishing, the Kennewick Fire Department has not been able to make contact with the property owner.

Fire investigators still haven’t uncovered the cause of the fire. However, they did extend a thanks to the neighbor who called 911 to report the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes.

