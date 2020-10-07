Abduction reported in Kennewick a false alarm, police say

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — After investigating a report of an abduction in Kennewick that made the rounds on social media, police have determined that no such crime occurred.

Lt. Aaron Clem said the Kennewick Police Department was informed of an abduction on Oct. 5 involving a man in a white Toyota 4-Runner who allegedly pulled a woman into the vehicle on Union Street. The crime was said to have happened around 5 p.m. that day.

Clem said police attempted to locate the vehicle and its registered owner that night but were not successful. He said police never received a missing persons report and the alleged victim later called saying she was fine and that the incident was domestic.

A Facebook post from a purported witness describing the incident has been shared more than 3,400 times.

The post claims the vehicle’s owner is from Pasco and includes a license plate number. Clem indicated that this information should be disregarded.