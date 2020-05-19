About 75% of Umatilla Co. residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered

David Mann by David Mann

UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. — About 75% of Umatilla County residents who’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, according to a news release from Umatilla County Public Health.

On Tuesday, health officials reported confirmed four new cases, bringing the countywide total to 105. Of those cases, 78 people recovered and three have died.

“Individuals are considered recovered when they are at least ten days from illness onset and have been free from symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea for 72 hours,” the health department said.

Twenty-four residents are still fighting the viral disease as of Tuesday afternoon. Only one of them is hospitalized.

As Gov. Kate Brown starts slowly lifting restrictions on activities and businesses, health officials say it’s important to remember that the following guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19 still apply:

Stay home if you are sick. If you develop symptoms while in public, return home and self-isolate immediately. Contact your health care provider if you need medical attention.

People who are at risk for severe complications (over age sixty or have underlying medical conditions) should stay home even if you feel well.

Practice good hand hygiene with frequent handwashing for at least twenty seconds or use hand sanitizer (60-95% alcohol content).

Cover coughs/sneezes with your elbow or a tissue and avoid touching your face.

Practice physical distancing of at least six feet between you and people you do not live with.

Use cloth, paper or disposable face coverings in public.

Stay close to home. Avoid overnight trips and other non-essential travel, including recreational day trips to destinations outside the community where you live.

