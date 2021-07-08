Above average temperatures continue! -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

The wind has calmed down this morning, but could be a bit breezy at times this afternoon (10 to 20 MPH). Fire danger will be much lower today compared to Wednesday. And temperatures this afternoon won’t be as hot with highs climbing into the mid to upper 90’s.

Sunshine and upper 90’s continue on Friday. And then triple digits return for the weekend. Saturday, look for temperatures to climb up to 103 degrees. The wind will pick-up once again Saturday with fire danger increasing. Sunday will feature more sunshine with another hot afternoon with highs up to 100 degrees.