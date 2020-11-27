Abraham Lincoln statue vandalized with red paint

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Abraham Lincoln statue in downtown Spokane was vandalized.

4 News Now found the statue covered in red paint Thursday afternoon. When we reached out to Spokane Police about the incident, they said they had not received any reports about it.

Someone is not feeling so thankful on this holiday as the Abe Lincoln statue on Main & Monroe in Downtown Spokane has now been vandalized. SPD is looking into this. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/WOpSe5MKSh — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) November 26, 2020

Police said they have now launched an investigation and are looking at surveillance footage from nearby buildings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.