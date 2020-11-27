Abraham Lincoln statue vandalized with red paint

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Abraham Lincoln statue in downtown Spokane was vandalized.

4 News Now found the statue covered in red paint Thursday afternoon. When we reached out to Spokane Police about the incident, they said they had not received any reports about it.

Police said they have now launched an investigation and are looking at surveillance footage from nearby buildings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.