YAKIMA, Wash. — A failure to yield the right of way caused a Union Gap man to crash his vehicle into another car on U.S. 97, hospitalizing the sole occupant of an oncoming vehicle.

According to a press release issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident took place at approximately 3:53 p.m. on Monday, June 21. A 31-year-old man drove his 1998 Toyota Camry eastbound on 2nd Ave at U.S. Route 97; roughly five miles south of the Wapato city limits.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old female victim was driving her 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier southbound on U.S. 97 at 2nd Ave. Per the WSP Troopers’ investigation, the Union Gap man attempted to turn northbound onto the highway, striking the victim’s vehicle and totaling both cars in the process.

Local authorities confirm that the victim sustained injuries and was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to be evaluated and treated. No further information regarding her condition has been released by the state patrol at this time.

The Union Gap man is being charged with failure to yield right of way. The investigation determined that impairment from drugs and/or alcohol did not play a factor in the accident.

Each of the vehicles was towed from the area. This accident isn’t expected to impact traffic through the rest of the evening.

This is a breaking news story. An update or follow-up will be issued if additional information is released by local authorities.

