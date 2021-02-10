Accumulating snow Thursday, turning blustery -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

Today is the calm before the storm with one more day of sunshine. But, make sure to bundle up out the door with temperatures in the teens. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 30’s.

Snow will build into the area starting tomorrow morning from the south. The best snow chances will stay south of the Tri-Cities into Oregon. Look for on and off snow chances throughout the day into early Friday morning. It will be a blustery day with the wind at times gusting up to 25 MPH. Wind chill values at times will be down into the single digits!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the foothills of the Blues from noon Thursday until 10PM Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the same time frame for the nothern Blues and eastern slopes. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for parts of the Cascades Thursday into Friday.

Columbia Basin/Yakima Valley: Up to 1 inch

Foothills of the Blues: 2 to 4 inches

Nothern Blues: 6 to 10 inches

Eastern Slopes: 3 to 6 inches

Cascades (south of I-90): 6 to 12 inches

The majority of the day Friday looks mainly dry with a brief break before our next system arrives Friday night into Saturday. It looks like this track could bring an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow to our area. And then one more system late Sunday into early Monday with more snow! Certaintly an active and COLD pattern across the Pacific Northwest over the next week!