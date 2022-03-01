Active shooter threat reported at Hanford; employees advised to “run, hide, fight” during lockdown

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — Employees, and security at the Hanford reservation are on high alert over reports of a possible active shooter in the East building near the center of the site.

A representative from the U.S. Dept. of Energy confirmed the investigation is active, and that employees are currently in lockdown.

An emergency text message alert issued to employees at the site was obtained by KAPP KVEW. It reads as follows:

HANFORD SECURITY INCIDENT INFORMATION: Active Assailant at 2750E in 200 East Area. Affected employees prepare to run fight hide. Employees in nearby buildings are to lockdown and prepare to run fight hide. All others stay away.

Search teams are investigating buildings where the reports were sourced. At the time of this publishing, no injuries or fatalities have been confirmed.

Law enforcement agencies from across the Tri-Cities region are responding to assist with this critical incident.

Established as part of the Manhattan Project in the 1940s, the Hanford Site produced the plutonium used in the atomic bomb dropped in Japan during World War II. Currently, it’s home to one of the world’s largest nuclear cleanup efforts.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.

