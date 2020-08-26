More activities allowed for Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties on Aug. 27

David Mann by David Mann

Starting Thursday, Aug. 27, more activities will be permitted under Phase 1.5 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to reopen Washington state, including limited indoor seating for restaurants and churches.

Health officials in Benton, Franklin and Yakima County say the newly allowed activities will also include small outdoor fitness classes, small social gatherings, photography, in-home domestic services, professional services and team gymnastics.

Many of the expanded activities follow Phase 2 guidelines. However, Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties all remain in Phase 1.5 of the governor’s Safe Start reopening plan.

Here’s are the activities that will be permitted under Phase 1.5:

Outdoor group fitness classes up to five people plus an instructor

Social gatherings outdoors with five or fewer non-household members per

week

week Professional services with 25% of building occupancy and 30-minute limit

Professional photography

Domestic services

Restaurants indoor seating allowed at 25% of building capacity

Wineries, breweries, distilleries, and taverns indoor seating allowed at 25% of building capacity if they meet Liquor Control Board food service requirements

Religious services may offer indoor services at 25% of room capacity or up to 50 people, whichever is less

Team gymnastics, including training for USA gymnastics

Outdoor card rooms with a limit of 50 people plus staff

In-store retail indoor capacity increased to 30% of building occupancy

Real estate with guest occupancy of 25% occupancy and indoor services limited to 30 minutes

Drive-in events follow Phase 2 guidance

Health officials urge residents to continue to exercise caution when engaging in all activities, including maintaining six feet of physical distance with non-household members, wearing face coverings in public, avoiding gatherings with more than a few people and washing or sanitizing hands frequently.