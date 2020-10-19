Adams County Sheriff’s Office looking for domestic violence suspect known to frequent Othello, Moses Lake

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff's Office

RITZVILLE, Wash. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a man wanted for threatening to kill someone, according to a Facebook post on Monday

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Stromberg, 62, is known to frequent the Othello area as well as Moses Lake. He was last seen in the vehicle pictured in the post.

Stromberg is wanted for Assault D.V. with threats to kill. He is known to have firearms.

If you see Stromberg or know his whereabouts please do not engage, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 659-1122.