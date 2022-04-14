“Adjust your driving habits:” Weather spells trouble on I-82 with eight collisions in 30 minutes

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Weather consistent with wintertime is lingering over Eastern Oregon and Washington, leading to consecutive crashes along I-82 near the border of the two states.

On Wednesday afternoon, WSP Trooper Chris Thorson reported that State Patrol investigated eight crashes within a half-hour of each other near the Washington/Oregon border on I-82.

Despite the incidents, including one vehicle that rolled over off the roadway, no one suffered any serious injury. Thorson told KAPP-KVEW’s Margo Cady that even the State Patrol had to adjust their speed with the weather like this.

“When you get into inclement weather, you need to adjust your driving habits,” Thorson said. “When we were responding down to these crashes, we had to drive around 40 miles per hour on the Interstate so we didn’t crash ourselves.”

Another way to prevent accidents while driving in precipitation is to increase your following distance. That way, you have more time to react if something unexpected happens on the road.

“If you get into a snow/sleet mixture, you’re going to need to slow down,” Thorson said. “That’s the No. 1 cause of these collisions.”

If you’re having trouble on the roadway, WSP suggests moving over to the right shoulder and activating your hazards. If you have been in an accident, do not leave your car.

Exiting your vehicle on the side of the roadway is dangerous in any conditions—let alone during treacherous conditions. Instead, call 9-1-1 and wait for First Responders inside of your vehicle.

