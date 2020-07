Adventures Underground is back open

RICHLAND, Wash. — Adventures Underground reopened Friday for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The megastore that sells books, comics, games and more in Richland’s Uptown Shopping Center opened from noon to 5 p.m.

Under phase 1.5, customers are allowed to shop for up to 30 minutes at a time, and no more than 20 customers can be inside the store at once.

Masks are required to enter and curbside pickup is available too.

