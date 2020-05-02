Advocacy group brings supplies to farmworkers in celebration of International Workers’ Day

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Rather than the usual parade for International Workers Day, a local advocacy group spent the day bringing supplies to farmworkers throughout Yakima County.

The event was organized by the Latino Community Fund of Washington to stand in solidarity with and share appreciation for farmworkers and immigrants in the community.

“We’re here for them because they are essential workers today and always, not just when we’re in a pandemic,” LCF Communications Fellow Silvia Leija said. “It’s a momentous occasion right now to be doing something like this.”

Workers received bags with homemade masks, helpful voting and rights information and food and water donated by Fiesta Foods. A caravan of about 10 cars weaved through the streets of Yakima County, honking and waving to farmworkers in a show of support.

“I want them to see, you know, we’re with them,” Leija said. “The Latino Community Fund is here to support them, to provide resources for them, whenever they need it.”

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments