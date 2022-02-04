Affordable housing development for houseless individuals breaks ground in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — Officials held a ground-breaking ceremony in Pasco Thursday afternoon to celebrate the beginning of the first affordable housing project in the area.

Catholic Charities Eastern Washington, Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health, and the Benton Franklin County Continuum of Care, are partnering with other local organizations to create what they’re calling “Pasco Haven.”

It’s a housing development “designed to provide a long-term housing option for chronically homeless individuals,” a news release said.

There will be 60 safe and affordable units in the complex. Rent will be income-based but the average unit will be just under $200 dollars.

“Every person needs a roof over their heads before they can move forward in their lives,” said Rob McCann, president & CEO of CCEW. “Pasco Haven staff will meet our residents where they are at and help them move forward in their lives.”

Members will have access to multiple on-site support services including:

Case management

Peer support

Mental health and substance abuse counseling and treatment

Access to primary health care

Adult education and employment readiness and skill building

Food preparation and nutrition classes

Support groups

Community events

Tim Meliah, the CCEW Walla Walla director, said the ultimate goal is to help residents succeed.

“We know that there are people not having stable and secure housing and this is an opportunity for them to move out of homelessness and into supportive housing which will help them move forward in their lives,” Meliah said. “They are allowed to stay as long as they want.”

According to the release, residents who are engaged in services will receive support for mental health and substance abuse, increase their income and are less likely to fall back into homelessness.

Pasco Haven will be located on the southeast corner of 20th Ave and Lewis St.

Construction is set to begin in eight weeks with a completion goal of next year.

