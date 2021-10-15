After a cloudy and cool morning, sunshine returns for the weekend and a comeback of the 70s

Tracking a warm-up for the weekend!

by Briana Bermensolo

Happy Friday!

Tracking a warm-up for the weekend! Highs will be in the low to upper 60s today. Breezy Friday afternoon/evening. Winds calm overnight.

Gorgeous first half of the weekend forecast. Cool again Saturday morning. A little warmer tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mild Sunday with highs a bit cooler in the mid 60s. Clouds and few rain showers return Sunday night.

