After chase, shootout, Ritzville homicide suspect arrested in Oregon

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

RITZVILLE, Wash. — A homicide suspect wanted out of Ritzville has been detained after a shootout with authorities in the Troutdale/Portland area.

Oregon State Police detained Grayson D.W. Morris, 26, who was wanted in connection to a homicide that happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday near E 7th Ave and S. Division St. in Ritzville.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, OSP attempted to lay down spike strips and a pit maneuver to stop the stolen vehicle Morris was in.

Morris then got out and carjacked another vehicle, according to authorities.

Authorities said shots were fired between Morris and law enforcement. Morris was injured and was being treated at the scene.

This is a developing story.

