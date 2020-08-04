After low weekend numbers, Benton and Franklin counties each report 50+ coronavirus cases Tuesday

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Coming off a weekend of relatively low coronavirus numbers, Benton and Franklin counties each reported at least 50 new cases Tuesday.

The Benton-Franklin Health District announced a total of 104 new cases — 54 in Benton County and 50 in Franklin County. There were no additional deaths to report.

So far, 3,569 people in Benton County have tested positive out of 21,230. In Franklin County, 3,375 have tested positive out of 13,611.

Tuesday’s increase is significantly higher than the previous three days. From Saturday to Monday, there were only 49 new cases in Benton County and 79 new cases Franklin County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 141 residents have died — 102 in Benton County and 39 in Franklin County — 42 residents are hospitalized in the area.

Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information on the status of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area, visit the health district’s website.

