After record-setting rain Thursday, downpours continue to drench Tri-Cities, Yakima Friday

TRI-CITIES- Thursday was a soaker! The atmospheric river of moisture responsible for yesterday’s rain event will continue to bring drenching downpours to the Northwest today.

New November 11th rainfall records were set in the Tri-Cities and Yakima:

Daily totals yesterday of 0.59″ in the Tri-Cities and 0.65″ in Yakima officially set records for the wettest November 11th in more than 100 years. Pendleton and Walla Walla both came close to setting new records. (Pendleton received 0.68″ on November 11th in 1910, Walla Walla received 0.80″ in 1968.)

More rain is on the way today:

Temperatures will be mild today. Highs will be in the low to upper 50s, with 60s possible south of the southeastern Washington/northeastern Oregon state line.

Checkout our Live Interactive Radar to track the rain where you live.

Here are some good reminders for this soggy Friday:

Remember to clear your storm drains

Grab the rainboots and umbrellas

Prepare for a wet ride to school and work

Warming and drying conditions are expected over the weekend.