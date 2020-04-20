AG Ferguson: Gyms face legal consequences for prohibiting members from canceling memberships

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson is warning gyms and fitness centers that they could face serious penalties for not allowing people to cancel memberships during shutdowns. The warning comes in response to dozens of consumer complaints.

In an open letter, Ferguson provided the following guidelines:

Gyms and fitness centers must allow customers to cancel their memberships at any time, for any reason, including the inability to access their gym or fitness due to the global pandemic, provided those requests are issued in writing.

Members who cancel their gym and fitness center membership are legally entitled to a refund – not credits – of the unused portion of any prepaid fees or dues.

Fitness centers must pay the refund within 30 days of receipt of a written notice of cancellation.

Gyms and fitness centers cannot misrepresent these rights or prevent members from cancelling.

Ferguson’s letter warns that any gym failing to comply is violating the Washington State Consumer Protection Act, and will face legal action from his office.

The letter stated that the AG’s office has contacted several fitness centers that have already frozen memberships or issued refunds.

Anyone experiencing membership issues should file a consumer complaint here.

Comments

comments