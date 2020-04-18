AG Ferguson says gyms must refund all memberships canceled due to COVID-19

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued a letter saying all Washington gyms must refund customers who choose to cancel their memberships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ferguson said he received dozens of complaints from customers who said their gyms were continuing to charge them membership fees despite not being able to use their services.

“The law is clear: Washingtonians are allowed to cancel their gym memberships any time, for any reason,” said Ferguson.

In the letter, Ferguson outlined basic rules gyms and fitness centers must follow.

Anyone who cancels their membership is entitled to a refund for any unused time, Ferguson said. Credits toward future services do not count as a refund.

Fitness centers must pay the refund within 30 days of when the customer cancels services, Ferguson added.

The rules apply to all health studios in Washington that provide training and instruction in body building, physical exercise, weight loss, martial arts, and similar activities.

