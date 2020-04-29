AG orders Seattle business to stop selling virus ‘vaccine’

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has sent a letter warning a Seattle-based business to halt selling a so-called COVID-19 vaccine.

Ferguson said in a news release Tuesday that if the company, North Coast Biologics, or its owner, Johnny T. Stine, don’t stop making false claims, he and the company could be sued under the state Consumer Protection Act.

In a Facebook post, Stine claims to have developed a “vaccine” that has made him immune to COVID-19, and offers his “vaccine” for $400. Ferguson notes that no effective treatment or vaccine for COVID-19 has been identified.

Stine’s company in a Facebook post says the product is no longer available because of Ferguson’s letter.

