Age-old phone scam resurfaces in Yakima County, deputies warn

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — An age-old style of phone scam has resurfaced in Yakima County, deputies warned Tuesday.

A scammers have been calling residents and claiming to be a sergeant with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

These imposters try to convince residents they have an outstanding warrant for their arrest because of a missed court date or for failing to appear as a character witness in a trial. Then they ask residents for payment in the form of gift cards.

“As you all know, trials have been on hold in Yakima County for COVID-19 but have just resumed again this month,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. “We aren’t going to call people about warrants. We are not going to try and take payments over the phone for warrants. We aren’t going to ask people to pay for their warrants in gift cards.”

The sheriff’s office says the best thing to do is hang up on these scammers.

“You can always call your local police department or sheriff’s office if you think you have a warrant,” the sheriff’s office said.