Air quality across Washington state mostly very unhealthy to hazardous

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

NWS Seattle

The National Weather Service in Seattle reported that there has not been much improvement in air quality on Sunday.

NWS Seattle tweeted that morning readings across Washington are mostly very unhealthy to hazardous.

As the numbers on the chart increase, the air quality decreases.

Not much improvement in the smoke today. Early morning readings around the area mostly very unhealthy to hazardous. As weather system approaches Monday smoke conditions will improve. #wawx #seattlesmoke pic.twitter.com/b7WNnFfxxo — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 13, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.