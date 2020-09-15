Air Quality Alert extended through Friday -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

Hitting the repeat button today with more smoke around the area. But, there are very small improvements to our visibility! And I think at this point, we will take what we can get. The Air Quality Alert has been extended through noon on Friday with unhealthy to hazardous air quality expected.

A few more clouds possible around the area locally with rain showers moving through Spokane and Seattle to start the day. But, with an inversion in place locally, we won’t see much of an improvement to the air. And with the smoke around, temperatures will still be running below average in the mid to upper 70’s. Looking ahead to a much better chance for rain Thursday night into Friday. That system will have a better chance of finally pushing this smoke out of the area! We should be back to a lot more sunshine this weekend with highs in the upper 70’s.