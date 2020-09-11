Air Quality Alert in effect this weekend with smoke returning -Kristin

Happy Friday!

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for our area until 11AM Monday with unhealthy to hazardous air quality expected at times. Limit your time outdoors through the weekend. After starting off this morning in the 50’s, we will see a big jump in temperatures by afterbnoon into the low 90’s.

Air quality will continue to deteriorate this weekend as we get more wildfire smoke from Oregon into the area. It won’t be as bad as Monday’s smoke and dust since we aren’t expecting winds thankfully. But, with a ridge of high pressure in place, temperatures will be around 10 degrees above average in the low 90’s Saturday and Sunday. A system moves in early next week bringing much needed rainfall to the Pacific Northwest. Our best rain chance will arrive Monday night and through Wednesday. And temperatures will cool off back into the 80’s.