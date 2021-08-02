Air quality deteriorates in much of eastern Washington

by Associated Press

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Air quality deteriorated rapidly in much of eastern Washington on Saturday, as smoke from wildfires drifted into communities.

In the Tri-Cities, air quality was at a level considered unhealthy for many people Saturday morning as smoke drifted in from fires burning in the Blue Mountains.

The Benton Clean Air Agency has issued an air quality alert for the next several days.

At the air monitoring station at Mesa in Franklin County, the air quality was rated as unhealthy for all people.

Meanwhile, the Washington Department of Ecology extended an Air Quality Alert to Okanogan, Ferry, and Stevens counties.

Spokane was covered with gray smoke on Saturday morning and the temperature was forecast to reach 103 degrees.

Spokane has already seen five days with a high temperature of 100 degrees or more this year. The most ever in one year was six and that record was set back in 1928. That record will likely be tied on Saturday.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.