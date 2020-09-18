Air Quality improving this weekend -Kristin

Happy Friday!

At this point, everyone is tired of all the wildfire smoke and poor air quality! We will finally have changes on the way later today and especially this weekend. After a dry start to the day Friday, a few rain showers and even a thunderstorm will be possible after 4PM today. Our winds will pick up a bit with gusts at times up to 25MPH. Afternoon highs today will climb into the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

The rain will push out the area overnight with on and off clouds sticking around on Saturday. It will stay a bit breezy Saturday with highs in the upper 70’s. Back to plenty of sunshine Sunday in the upper 70’s. We should notice some BIG improvements to the air quality both Saturday and Sunday. The first day of Fall arrives on Tuesday at 6:30AM! We will have a dry start to the week with another small rain chance building into the area Wednesday night into Thursday.