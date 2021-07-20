Air quality is staying good despite area wildfires, cooler temps this week – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Despite the haze in much of the Mid-Columbia and the Blue Mountain region, our air quality is staying in the Good range. Winds will increase from the West for the next couple of days, continuing to push the smoke East.

Fire danger is still very high for our areas. NE Oregon and some of the Blues are under a Red Flag Warning through Tuesday evening at 10pm. Some scattered thunderstorm cells will be cruising through the area tonight and tomorrow. With sustained winds 15 to 25 MPH, the threat for more fires popping up is real.

Temperatures will dip mid-week to the lower 90’s to upper 80’s. They’ll stabilize to the mid 90’s into the weekend.

Winds will push to 10-15 MPH for all the areas not in the Red Flag Warning through Wednesday, so some breezy conditions are expected.

Overnight will be warm, with lows in the 60’s. Tomorrow, highs in the mid to lower 90’s with morning haze in the Mid-Columbia.

Have a great evening!

-J

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.