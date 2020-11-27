Air Stagnation Advisory for Yakima, Kittitas Valley -Kristin

Happy Friday!

More quiet weather on the way today with a ridge of high pressure in place. An Air Stagnation Advisory is in place for the Yakima and Kittitas valley until 10AM Monday with poor air quality expected from time to time. After the sun comes up today, it will be a beautiful afternoon with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

A weak front will move through early Saturday morning with a sprinkle or a rain shower possible. Back to more sunshine by the afternoon with highs in the upper 40’s to near 50 degrees. Patchy fog/freezing fog is expected Sunday morning with sunshine returning by afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be colder in the low 40’s.

Monday will start off a bit unsettled with a few rain showers possible, and it will be a bit breezy. Sunshine returns Tuesday through at least Thursday. But, temperatures will be dropping into the upper 30’s Wednesday and Thursday.