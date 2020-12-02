Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality at times -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

A quiet weather pattern will stick around through the end of the week. With a high pressure system in place, an Air Stagnation Advisory is in place through 10AM Saturday morning. Poor air quality is expected at times, so if you have any breathing problems or respiratory issues, take it easy outdoors.

Each morning will start off with freezing fog with icy spots for your commute to work. Once the fog burns off, sunshine will return by lunchtime into the afternoon. Temperatures will stay below average with highs in the upper 30’s today through Saturday.

By Sunday, a weak system will move through the Pacific Northwest with a chance of a wintry mix early in the day locally. Turning drier by afternoon. Back to quiet weather early next week with temperatures warming up. Look for low 40’s Monday and mid 40’s Tuesday.